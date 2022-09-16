The deadline for 30 Under 30 has been extended

Share Facebook

We’re extending the deadline for the MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 nominations process, due to the upcoming bank holiday that will take place on September 19, 2022 to commemorate the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

You’ll now have until 1PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 to get your nominations in for any games industry friends, family and colleagues that you think are deserving of a spot in this year’s selected 30.

If you’d still like to nominate someone, you can check out the nominee criteria and instructions on how to submit a 30 Under 30 nomination over at the upcoming IRL event’s official website.