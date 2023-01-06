The deadline for MCV Women in Games 2023 has been extended

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

We’re extending the deadline for nominations for MCV Women in Games 2023, giving people more time to nominate their friends and colleagues as they slowly switch back into work mode after the winter holiday break.

You’ve now got until 1PM on January 18, 2022 to let us know who you think deserves to get an award this upcoming March in London, but that time will fly (as it always does) so be sure to get on it as soon as possible.

If you would like to nominate someone, you can find out everything you need to know (as well as the form for putting your nominations in) over at the MCV Women In Games Awards’ official website.

MCV Women in Games 2023 is sponsored by Creative Assembly, Firesprite, Hangar 13, Amiqus, Opmjobs, Supermassive Games, Rocksteady Studios and Electric Square.

If you’d like to enquire about partnering with us on the event, which is taking place on March 2, 2023, you should reach out to alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk