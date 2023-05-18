The EGX Full-Ride Fund will send seven people to EGX 2023

Share Facebook

Radical Forge’s Dan Ahern has confirmed that funding for the 2023 EGX Full-Ride Fund has now closed, and that it has now raised enough money to send seven low income or marginalised game developers to the EGX London Expo later this year.

The EGX Full-Ride Fund will cover travel, accommodation, food, and other essential costs for those the seven people selected, and hopes to also provide its beneficiaries with networking opportunities with studios and developers in attendance at the trade fair and maximise the value they get from the experience.

“I’m absolutely blown away by just how passionately the game development community has banded together to make this fund happen! Not only did we meet our goal, but we exceeded it, and now as a result of everyone’s generosity we can send up to seven low income and marginalised people to EGX this year,” said Ahern.

“Whether it’s been monetary donations or studios and businesses banding together to provide opportunities, gifts or other support, it’s shown a side of the industry that we rarely get to see, and it makes me immensely proud to work in games.

“Social mobility is often overlooked as an issue in games — the cost of living is only getting more expensive, starting salaries are diminishing, and those who can’t afford to go to an event or won’t have their employers pay for them? They’re missing out on vital opportunities for their career, their self-development and growth. The low-income voice is lost amongst the glitz and glam of press releases, award ceremonies and showcases. Our industry is worth billions, yet the people creating those profits are using food banks and worrying where their next meal is coming from. I can’t fix it all myself, but I’m looking forward to doing my part to improve social mobility with events at the very minimum.

“This fundraiser has kicked off some very interesting discussions and plans behind the scenes. I’m thrilled to say that this effort isn’t going to be a one and done. In the coming months, I’ll be sharing more about what I’m doing to make sure that social mobility efforts are going to expand and improve. It’s started with one fundraiser — the generosity and sense of community shown? It’s stoked the flames of what’s going to be a really exciting opportunity for many many people. I can’t wait to share more!”

Applications to receive the EGX Full-Ride Fund will open in the near future. If you’d like to apply to be considered to receive the fund when they do open, you must meet the following criteria:

You have to be over the age of 18 before 10/10/2023.

You must currently live in the UK.

You must have a maximum personal income of £25,000.

You must have been in the industry for less than two years in any capacity (full time, part time, solo developer) or be a student studying towards a qualification relevant to the games industry, and aiming to get a job in the industry as soon as possible.

Those that do get picked for the fund will be chosen through a GDPR compliant selection committee. Ahern has told MCV/DEVELOP that the group will be paid for their time with his own personal funds, rather than with any of the donation money.

If you’d like to keep an eye on the fund and when it will open for applications, as well as Ahern’s future plans for social mobility schemes for the games industry, we’d suggest you follow Dan Ahern over on Twitter.