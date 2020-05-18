The Epic Games Store has given away over $2k in free games to date

The Epic Games Store has given away a total of $2,140.94 USD (£1,768.83) in free games since its launch in December 2018, according to maths from PCGamesN.

The store has given away a free game roughly every two weeks since launch, the total value of which now exceeds $2k. The games included in these giveaways over the past 18 months vary from obscure indie titles to the most recent giveaway, the blockbuster title GTA V, which normally retails for $29.99 on both Epic and Steam.

The Epic Games Store often offers two games instead of one during the giveaways, and offered a new free game for each day of the 12 days of Christmas last year.

This adds up to a total of 108 games offered for free on Epic’s storefront since launch. PCGamesN used the usual retail price of each title (although many of them have been heavily discounted in sales in the past) to reach the figure of a total of $2,140.94 in free games given away in 18 months.

Epic’s recent giveaway of GTA V proved so popular that it crashed the store, and even caused outage for GTA V’s online mode due to the enormous surge in demand.

In other Epic Games news, we recently interviewed CEO Tim Sweeney, who talked to MCV/DEVELOP about the potential for next-gen gameplay, what Unreal Engine 5 means for developers, as well as announcing that Epic is waiving royalties on the first $1 million in gross revenue from all Unreal Engine titles, and that Epic Online services have launched in full, free to all developers.