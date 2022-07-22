The force is strong with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as it returns to #1 in UK Boxed Charts

Vince Pavey

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has become the top seller in the UK Boxed Charts once again thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal. Its sales went up by 83% compared to last week.

No new releases made it into the chart this week, so it’s more of a rearrangement of the 2022 favourites than anything else. 

F1 22, which was at #1 for the last two weeks has fallen to the #2 spot, after a 46% drop. Bandai Namco’s Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series, a collection of remasters that was at #5 last week, is now at #28 as its sales dropped by 77%.

If you’d like to know the rest of the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten between July 10, 2022 and July 16, 2022 it’s as follows:

  1. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  2. F1 22
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Nintendo Switch Sports
  5. FIFA 22
  6. Far Cry 6
  7. Horizon Forbidden West
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  9. Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  10. Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)

 

