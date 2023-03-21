The FTC has ordered Epic Games to pay $245 million to consumers tricked into purchases

Epic Games will have to pay $245 million out to its consumers, following an order from America’s Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC has stated that the game developer and publisher ‘used dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases’ and that it allowed children to spend without any parental involvement.

Following discussions with the US government’s media authority, design changes have been made within Epic Games’ slate of titles including Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys, all of which now make the purchasing process clearer and make it take longer.

In addition, Epic will also no longer be able to block customers from accessing their accounts for disputing unrecognised charges with their banks.

In a separate settlement back in December, Epic paid a $275 million penalty to the FTC, after allegations were made that the company had violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule.

If you believe you’ve been affected by Epic Games’ sales practices in this manner, you can find out more about the refund process here.