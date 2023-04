The Game Development World Championship has announced 2022’s finalists

Share Facebook

The Game Development World Championship (GDWC) has announced a full list of its finalists for 2022 ahead of its upcoming awards ceremony.

The Game Development World Championship takes place each year in Tallinn, Estonia. This year’s show is set to happen on April 22, 2023, and will celebrate the creation of games by studios and indies alike in 2022 while providing the very best-of-the-best entrants with awards.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

Studio Category

DANGHOST by Umeshu Lovers

PEGLIN by Red Nexus Games

SHATTERLINE by Frag Lab

HAMSTER PLAYGROUND by WeDigGames

SPACE TAIL: EVERY JOURNEY LEADS HOME by Longterm Games

Indie Category

SPACE WRECK by Pahris Entertainment

VLAD CIRCUS: DESCEND INTO MADNESS by Indiesruption

ALL HANDS ON DECK by Studio Mantasaur

ONCE UPON A JESTER by Bonte Avond

KAIJU WARS by Foolish Mortals Games Inc.

Hobby Category

UNSOLVED CASE by Eleven Puzzles

SEEKING LIGHT by ESAT – Lucky Dodo Games

OVERLAPPED by Screenshakes

MUMBLE: A TUMBLE IN TIME by Lumen Studios – AIE Student Team

RUKIMIN’S DISAPPOINTING ADVENTURE! by Rukimin

Mobile Category

JUST TAKE YOUR LEFT by Mehrdad Rezaei

NERF SUPERBLAST by NITRO GAMES – NERF Superblast

ROTO FORCE by Accidently Awesome

RAILBOUND by Afterburn

DUNGEONS OF DREADROCK by Christoph Minnameier

Game Jam Category

ONE – THE LEGEND OF 1000 by Riccardo Canton

THE CURSE OF TENCOND by Harry Alisavakis

LAST IN SPACE by Darenn Keller

LAST CHRISTMAS by polytely games

A HERO’S FUDGING QUEST by Hastily Assembled

Student Game Award Finalists

SIR LONG LEGS by SIR LONG LEGS

UMIKO by Kodomo Studio

ROOT OF ALL EVIL by Hello World

HAN’YO by DigiPen Bilbao – Hangover Studios

WITCHPUNK by 99% Funk

Xsolla Game of the Year Finalists

COGNITION METHOD by Team Cognition

ROGUE LEGACY 2 by Cellar Door Games

LOST IN PLAY by Happy Juice

MEMORY LOST by Magic Hazard

Houdini Award Finalists

OUTSHINE by Fishing Cactus

THE LAST TAXI b y ZenFri Inc.

AIRSHIP : KINGDOMS ADRIFT by Revolution Industry

SHORES OF PLUNDER by Snowchimp Interactive

BOF1LL: A WITHERING WORLD by Parti Games Inc.

Brainwave Award Finalists

ROAD REDEMPTION MOBILE by Pixel Dash Studios

ROTO FORCE by Accidently Awesome

BROKEN UNIVERSE by Jinthree Studio

JADE ORDER by Tortuga Xel

1 BIT SURVIVOR (ROGUELIKE) by Acheronti Games

Best Estonian Game Nominees

THE STORY OF BARKER by Logic.Cool

DARK CHESS by Tall Troll Games

PENALTY 2D by Indest

HAIKU, THE ROBOT by Mister Morris Games

FORLORN by Rainmade Games

RPG MO by RPG MO

THE √EVIL by EvilOnes

OHNO by Box Of Denial

MINE SWEEP BATTLE by MiiniPühkijad

KAMIKABEE by KamikaBee Team

EXODUS OF SOULS by FXFX Studios

Fan Choice Finalists

Studio Category (Fan Choice)

NERF SUPERBLAST by NITRO GAMES – NERF Superblast

NOCH by Fair Games Studio

ASYM ALTERED AXIS by ASYM TEAM

BLUE WEDNESDAY by Buff Studio

TWO FALLS (NISHU TAKUATSHINA) by Unreliable Narrators

Indie Category (Fan Choice)

COGNAC | PHOTOREALISTIC METAVERSE by COGNAC TEAM

CARD SURVIVAL: TROPICAL ISLAND by Winterspring Games

BOB: A THOUSAND LIVES by Putnai Csaba

LIFESPACE TRAVELER by Dino Trnka

BERSERK BOY by Berserkboy Games

Hobby Category (Fan Choice)

JACKTUS GREEN: THE FLUFFY, THE SPIKY AND THE SPICY by ESAT – The Bronchos – Games

ACES IN THE DUST by ESAT – DUV Studios

JUST TAKE YOUR LEFT by Mehrdad Rezaei

SEEKING LIGHT by ESAT – Lucky Dodo Games

THE DEFENSE OF TREWEL TOWERS by Trewel Towers

Mobile Category (Fan Choice)

ELDRUM: RED TIDE by Act None

CARD SURVIVAL: TROPICAL ISLAND by Winterspring Games

JUST TAKE YOUR LEFT by Mehrdad Rezaei

DUALITY: AN ERA OF STONE by Duality: An Era of Stone

LIGHT ON LIGHT OFF by DT Corp

Game Jam Category (Fan Choice)

LAST CHRISTMAS by polytely games

MORSE MANIA by Thom Craver Games

SIEGE OF STAMPLANDS by Team OnionStamps

ORIGAMI LOVERS by Lone Flower Games

TALES OF GRUMVILLE by Mushroomallow Studio

If you’d like to find out more about the finalists, you can do that over on the official GDWC website.

“After a monumental year for the Game Development World Championship, we’re thrilled to celebrate the thousands of developers who participated in GDWC 2022. From surprise indie hits to fan favourite games of all sizes, it’s with great excitement that we invite you to join our awards either online or in-person!“ said Olli Mäntylä, director of GDWC.

If you’d like to book a ticket for GDWC 2022, you can do that on Eventbrite.

Alternatively, you can also watch the show online as a livestream over on the GDWC YouTube channel.