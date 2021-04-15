The Games Fund launches with $50m – targeting Central and Eastern European talent

Share Facebook

A new early-stage video game investment fund has launched this week with a focus on connecting investors with game development talent in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Games Fund has $50m to invest in video game companies and has already made its first investments, which typical investments of around $2m per company for pre-seed to Series A, and up to $5m when follow-on rounds are considered.

The fund has clear connections in Central and Eastern Europe, with the managing partners Maria Kochmola (pictured) and Ilya Eremeev. Kochmola has spent the last four years leading My.Games Venture Capital arm (MGVC), while Eremeev has experience from Game Insight and Sperasoft as well as at MGVC.

General partners also include Sergey Titov, the former CTO of Riot Games.

“Games have emerged as the largest market in mainstream entertainment, with explosive growth over the past year and further acceleration expected in 2021 and beyond,” said Maria Kochmola. “Initially we were targeting a $30M fund, but we underestimated interest from investors to the games industry and are now well over our initial goal. We are close to $50M and still have some room but expect to close the fundraising by the end of summer.”

“Western Europe is rich with talented developers, but they often lack funding opportunities,” added Mike Vorhaus, CEO of Vorhaus Advisors and advisor to The Games Fund. “The Games Fund is at the forefront of a new generation of video games investors, combining a deep understanding of games development with the best practices of venture capital. With our vast connections in Eastern Europe and the US, we will empower developers from emerging territories and help them build global companies.”

Those interested can apply for funding via www.gamesfund.vc