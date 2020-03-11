The games industry reacts to E3’s cancellation

Chris Wallace Business News

With the bombshell news breaking overnight of E3’s apparent cancellation due to Coronavirus fears – coming shortly after GDC’s postponement, and the cancellation of a series of other high-profile events.

Its cancellation is (at the time of writing) still not officially confirmed, having seemingly been revealed by Devolver Digital in a Tweet.

…although Kotaku’s Jason Schrier has reported rumours that the ESA has yet to make an official decision

Things have been looking rocky for E3 for a while – With a state of emergency having been declared in Los Angeles due to the virus. Despite its detractors, E3 remains a huge industry event, and as our editor Seth Barton explains, its cancellation this year, with the loss of business meetings and deals, are not things that can be easily replaced with Skype sessions and livestream reveals. And as Bithell Games’ Mike Bithell and Four Circle Interactive’s Dan Pearce explain, smaller developers are likely to be hard hit.

Of course, E3 isn’t just important for business purposes. The loss of such a huge event, even for just a year, has proven disappointing to those for whom E3 is a regular and important staple in their calendars. Some, such as IHS Markit’s Piers Harding-Rolls (who recently spoke to us regarding Coronavirus’ potential disruption of next-gen console production) praised the timing of the decision, while others debated what this meant for E3 going forwards.

Still, the news hasn’t been met with entirely serious responses…

And, of course – this is disappointing news to the most important people of all.

Us.

 

