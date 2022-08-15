The German games industry has released its 2022 annual report

Share Facebook

game – the German Games Industry Association has released its annual report for 2022. The report explains the current trends in the German games market, including developing and publishing employment numbers. It also goes into how conditions for game development have changed in Germany within the last 12 months.

It also presents an in-depth overview on market developments, as well as regional support measures and funding opportunities. There are also several bespoke chapters updating readers on several German games industry mainstays, including devcom, gamescom, the Foundation for Digital Games Culture (Stiftung Digitale Spielekultur) and the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK). and more.

If you’d like to check out the annual report, it has been published in both English and German, and is available at no cost here on the game website.