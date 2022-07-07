The July issue of MCV/DEVELOP is online now! Inside: our chat with DICE’s Rebecka Coutaz, Hilmar Pétursson on the blockchain, the scoop on Team 17’s new “virtual studio” and more!

There’s a new issue of MCV/DEVELOP out now – and you can read it here for free!

July’s issue #980 is jam-packed with things to read, as we’ve spoken to plenty of developers and publishers about what they’re up to. It also includes a list of our highlights for the upcoming develop:Brighton conference, which is less than a week away!

Richie Shoemaker has done several interview features this month, including talking with EPOS’ Maja Sand-Grimnitz about launching headphones during a pandemic, Wired Productions’ Leo Zullo about their past and future, and Team 17’s Michael Pattison to ask him about the new ‘virtual studio’ being created for Hell Let Loose.

He also sat down with Rob Small, the co-founder of Miniclip, to learn about the website’s origins, its transition to mobile, and whether that feels sort of like the end of an era.

Alongside all of that, he also found the time to talk to Hilmar Pétursson about the blockchain and its uses in video games, although the EVE Online steward would rather you call it ‘digital physics’ or ‘artwork that you can bet on’.

If that sounds like a pretty loaded up magazine already, and you were worried that perhaps it would be an all-Richie issue after the departure of Chris last month, then fear no more!

Our new Staff Writer Vince Pavey has talked with Rebecka Coutaz about taking over DICE and what that means for Battlefield going forward. He’s also taken over the When We Made feature, getting Matt Casey and Emma Hall at Jagex to tell him all about developing for RuneScape Mobile.

In Industry Voices, guest author Maya Rand discusses the credits system in video games, how they should be better, and how she and TheXPlace intend to make it a reality.

Amiqus’ Liz Prince returns with another Debugging D&I. In this one, she speaks to Sarah Howell from Creative Assembly and Lindsey Shorricks from Dovetail Games about the menopause, and how the games industry can support their teams.

We’ve also included the usual pages on games industry hires and moves, as well as Levelling Up, Rising Star and some choice words from The Final Boss. This month it’s Jeffrey Anderson, the CEO at NCSoft West.