The June issue of MCV/DEVELOP is online now! Inside: our chat with Reflections’ Lisa Opie, John Romero on Wolfenstein 3D, the making of LEGO Skywalker Saga, and more!

There’s a new issue of MCV/DEVELOP out now – and you can read it here for free.

June’s issue contains a veritable smorgasbord of content to devour, including a conversation with MD Lisa Opie about leading Ubisoft Reflections and the importance of local voices at a global company.

Amiqus’ Liz Prince and producer Claire Boissiere discuss recruitment, and the pros and cons of finding talent outside of the games industry. Liz also leads the summer edition of Develop Jobs – 28 pages of studios profiles for those looking for a career change.

Indielab Games’ CEO Victoria Powell talks about accelerating the growth of gaming start up companies, alongside letting us know about her lifelong enthusiasm for the medium.

Then we check in with composer Cody Matthew Johnson, as he describes the process of scoring the afterlife in the samurai action adventure Trek to Yomi.

After that, John Romero talks to Chris Wallace about Wolfenstein 3D, and lets us know why he thinks that the ‘boomer shooter’ is having a bit of a renaissance.

Later in the issue, Richie Shoemaker goes to meet with Steve Vickers and Richard Altwasser, two of the people behind Sinclair’s ZX Spectrum, to ask them about developing the hardware 40 years ago.

As always, you’ll also be able to find our usual pages on games industry hires and moves, as well as insights from our Final Boss. This month it’s Peter King, executive vice president of business development at Green Man Gaming.