The Last of Us Part 1 endures and survives at #1 in UK Boxed Charts

The Last of Us Part 1 sold better than any other game in UK shops last week, according to boxed physical data reports from GfK.

It is the latest release from developer Naughty Dog, and is a remake of the 2013 PS3 game The Last of Us, built from the ground up to incorporate technological and gameplay improvements from the team’s work on the game’s sequel, The Last of Us Part 2.

The impressively cinematic horror drama adventure takes away the top spot from the Saints Row reboot, which had a few days of a headstart on its sales last week compared to the post-apocalyptic thriller. The open world gangster game saw its sales fall by 80% after it’s first week, knocking it down to the #6 spot. Horizon: Forbidden West on the other hand has maintained its popularity and managed to remain in the Top 10 for yet another week, sitting comfortably in at #2 again.

Other new releases in the Top 10 this week included Konami and Digital Eclipse’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection at #3 and Frontier Developments’ F1 Manager 2022 at #4.

If you’d like to know the rest of the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten between August 27, 2022 and September 3, 2022 it looks like this: