The Last of Us Part II is Sony’s fastest-selling release this generation, just narrowly surpassing the opening week of Uncharted 4 by just over 1 per cent (via GI.biz). It’s also worth noting that digital sales are not included in this, so the game’s sales are likely to be tremendously higher.

The Last of Us Part II saw significantly more sales than the previous title in the series, with its launch sales seeing a 76 per cent increase on the original The Last of Us.

The makes the game the biggest boxed game launch for the UK this year, beating Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the previous record holder, by 40 per cent. This also puts the Switch’s Ring Fit Adventure in second place for the third week running, although sales for that title have risen 31 per cent week-on-week.

There weren’t any other releases this week, though the release of the first DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield saw those titles returning to the charts. Pokemon Sword is back at 9th place with a 51 per cent sales increase week-on-week, and Pokemon Shield comes in at 22nd place.

This week also sees the omnipresent Animal Crossing: New Horizons falling out of the top 10 for the first time. The game is now in 12th place, after a 33 per cent drop in sales week-on-week. Meanwhile, Nintendo’s 51 Worldwide Games climbs to 8th place after a 4 per cent jump in sales.

Also, Doom Eternal has returned to the charts, at 21, due to retailer promotions around the title.