The lead designer on Hogwarts Legacy has left Avalanche following YouTube channel controversy

Troy Leavitt, until now the lead designer on Avalanche Software’s upcoming Harry Potter title Hogwarts Legacy, has announced that he is leaving the company.

Leavitt has become a controversial figure recently, as it was discovered he had run a YouTube channel that expressed views many found to be offensive – including expressing support of the online harassment campaign GamerGate.

1. I have made the decision to part ways with Avalanche Software. I have nothing but good things to say about the game, the dev team, and WB Games. 2. I will be releasing a YouTube Video about this soon on my channel. — Troy Leavitt (@Troylus_true) March 5, 2021

Leavitt announced his departure via Twitter, saying that he has “nothing but good things to say about the game, the dev team and WB Games,” and that he would provide further information on the YouTube channel that prompted this controversy to begin with.

In a later tweet, Leavitt clarified that he had not been pressured into the move – stating that he felt “secure in his position,” and that he was pleased with his relationship with Avalanche and WB Games.

Leavitt’s departure will do little to lift the controversy around Hogwarts Legacy, however. Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has been widely condemned for her statements regarding the transgender community, and anything connected to the Harry Potter IP is likely to carry some level of controversy due to its relationship to Rowling.

Perhaps as an acknowledgement of this controversy, the developers announced that the game will allow for trans-inclusive character creation, allowing players to customise their voice, body type and school dormitory. However, some are still understandably reluctant to support anything from which Rowling will directly profit.