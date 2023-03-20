The London Games Festival has announced its Official Selection for 2023

Over 30 games from around the world have been chosen for this year’s LGF Official Selection.
Chosen by the festival committee as ‘representing quality, innovation and diversity’ from around the industry, the video games (and some game-related apps) will be showcased online, in videos and at in-person locations during the London Games Festival, which will take place between March 29, 2023 and April 9, 2023.
The titles are sorted into various categories. ‘Best of British’, ‘High Energy’, ‘Historical Adventure’, ‘International Innovators’ and ‘Pixel Power’.
Here’s what made it into the Official Selection line-up for 2023:
BEST OF BRITISH
- SENTRY by Fireblade Software
- Time Team Games by Shadow Tor Studios
- John Wyndham’s The Kraken Wakes by Charisma Entertainment
- Mechinus by Huey Games
- Glam Pursuit by Larkylabs
- Rhythm Towers by Innoloop
HIGH ENERGY
- KAKU: Ancient Seal by BINGOBELL
- Robobeat by Simon Fredholm
- Fool’s Gold by Solar Flare London
- SquadBlast by UltraHorse
- Demonschool by Necrosoft Games
HISTORICAL ADVENTURES
- Let Me Out by 4Happy Studio
- It’s a Wrap! by Chanko Studios
- Brewess by Fairer Games
- Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber by Mácula Interactive
- Crime O’Clock by Bad Seed
- Castle Craft by Twin Earth
- Midnight Girl by Italic
INTERNATIONAL INNOVATORS
- Lost Twins 2 by Playdew
- Stories of Blossom by Soft Leaf Studios
- Paleo Pines by Italic Pig
- Forever Lost by Altered Gene
- DREDGE by Black Salt Games
- Bramble: The Mountain King by Dimfrost Studio
- Arctic Awakening by GoldFire Studios
- Gift by Toydium
- LetterMe by Undone Games
PIXEL POWER
- Vessels of Decay by Aurora Punks
- Bilkins’ Folly by Webbysoft
- The Tartarus Key by Vertical Reach
- Mega City Police by Undreamed Games
- Gourdlets by Aunty Games
You can check out the games included in the Official Selection on a dedicated showcase site from March 29, but what’s on show will vary from game to game. Some will offer free demos, while others are instead deciding to release special updates during the festival.
If you’d like to find out more about the London Games Festival itself, you can do that here.