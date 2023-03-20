The London Games Festival has announced its Official Selection for 2023

Over 30 games from around the world have been chosen for this year’s LGF Official Selection.

Chosen by the festival committee as ‘representing quality, innovation and diversity’ from around the industry, the video games (and some game-related apps) will be showcased online, in videos and at in-person locations during the London Games Festival, which will take place between March 29, 2023 and April 9, 2023.

The titles are sorted into various categories. ‘Best of British’, ‘High Energy’, ‘Historical Adventure’, ‘International Innovators’ and ‘Pixel Power’.

Here’s what made it into the Official Selection line-up for 2023:

BEST OF BRITISH

SENTRY by Fireblade Software

Time Team Games by Shadow Tor Studios

John Wyndham’s The Kraken Wakes by Charisma Entertainment

Mechinus by Huey Games

Glam Pursuit by Larkylabs

Rhythm Towers by Innoloop

HIGH ENERGY

KAKU: Ancient Seal by BINGOBELL

Robobeat by Simon Fredholm

Fool’s Gold by Solar Flare London

SquadBlast by UltraHorse

Demonschool by Necrosoft Games

HISTORICAL ADVENTURES

Let Me Out by 4Happy Studio

It’s a Wrap! by Chanko Studios

Brewess by Fairer Games

Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber by Mácula Interactive

Crime O’Clock by Bad Seed

Castle Craft by Twin Earth

Midnight Girl by Italic

INTERNATIONAL INNOVATORS

Lost Twins 2 by Playdew

Stories of Blossom by Soft Leaf Studios

Paleo Pines by Italic Pig

Forever Lost by Altered Gene

DREDGE by Black Salt Games

Bramble: The Mountain King by Dimfrost Studio

Arctic Awakening by GoldFire Studios

Gift by Toydium

LetterMe by Undone Games

PIXEL POWER

Vessels of Decay by Aurora Punks

Bilkins’ Folly by Webbysoft

The Tartarus Key by Vertical Reach

Mega City Police by Undreamed Games

Gourdlets by Aunty Games

You can check out the games included in the Official Selection on a dedicated showcase site from March 29, but what’s on show will vary from game to game. Some will offer free demos, while others are instead deciding to release special updates during the festival.

If you’d like to find out more about the London Games Festival itself, you can do that here.