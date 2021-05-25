‘We strive for a healthy, productive atmosphere where everyone plays an important role’ – Sharkmob in the Recruiter Hotseat

Sharkmob is hiring in their London and Malmo offices! We talk to senior talent acquisition partners Josefin Slorafoss and Michelle Simon to find out more

What differentiates your studio from other developers?

Sharkmob was founded in 2017 because we wanted to make games differently and to create a company culture where ownership was central and work/life balance was promoted and prioritized. The studio was built on the notion that happy employees who have fun at work will flourish creatively and make awesome games.

Sharkmob is a triple-A game studio that develops and publishes our own games. We have three projects in the pipeline – one is based in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe and the other two are proprietary IP.

What is the culture like at your studio?

The most important part of Sharkmob is its crew – so we strive for a healthy, productive atmosphere where everyone plays an important role. We have a passion for our craft and want to excel – from office managers, to writers or coders, to art directors.

We give direct feedback to each other, allow for work-life balance with flexible working hours and 6 weeks holiday, distribute ownership while still making sure that we have time for social events like beer-tasting, kitbashing sessions and game jams.

Sharkmob’s culture could be defined as the sweet spot between a summer camp where you try new things, be social, and challenge yourself, and a tech powerhouse with technology at the forefront, and all the tools you need to work on triple-A games.

Is it a weird mixture? Perhaps… but we like it that way!

If you have recruited internationally what is the process like?

We are on the lookout for the best global talent for roles in Malmö and London. Depending on the role, we can assist with relocation – e.g. help with paperwork such as visas and permits, flights, covering moving costs, finding housing and a tailor-made settling in service.

English is our operating language, but for those who are settling in Sweden we also assist with language courses and facilitating cultural integration.

What processes do you have for onboarding staff remotely?

Onboarding is really important to the Sharkmob crew: our intention is to immerse you in the company and projects and to make you feel part of the team from day one.

You’ll have early contact with your team leads before you start so that you’re familiar with the company culture and can hit the ground running. Once on board the process takes about two weeks and includes some formal online presentations with directors and leads in addition to a buddy system and some social activities.

You’ll also get a care package with some company merchandise and hoodies, and we have some social events too – the idea is to still create a sense of fun and inclusion despite the remote working.

What advice would you give for a successful interview at your studio?

A key thing we’re looking out for is a passion for games – so make sure this shines through!

We look at the CV, the cover letter, and the portfolio for positions where that is relevant, so we advise you to send a complete application, don’t forget the attachments!

Come prepared to answer a wide range of questions based on professional experience and competencies – e.g. how people describe you or how you deliver and receive feedback. We try to ease candidates into interviews to make them comfortable and help them perform at their best. Finally it’s likely that you’ll go through a few interviews – including meeting the team you‘ll be working with.