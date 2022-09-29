The Music+Sound Awards has announced its gaming finalists

The Music+Sound Awards has announced its list of finalists for this year’s edition of their annual international competition. The contest celebrates the accomplishments and efforts of those working in music and sound within visual mediums like gaming, TV and film.
For this year’s show, an expert panel including the likes of Jesper Kyd (Assassin’s Creed), Brian D’Oliveira (Resident Evil VII), Chuck Doud (God of War), Jack Wall (Call of Duty Black Ops II), Jerry Berlongieri (Spider Man: Miles Morales) and Julian Samal (League of Legends) pared down a lengthy list of nominees to the following finalists, a selection of which you can see below:
Best Original Composition in Gaming Finalists:
Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
Entrant + Composer: Andrew Prahlow, Los Angeles
Game Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
Horizon Forbidden West
Entrant + Game Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California
Composers: Kerry Ryan, Joris De Man, Niels van der Leest, Oleksa Lozowchuk + The Flight
Music Producers: Jan van de Laar, Duncan Smith + James Marshall
Psychonauts 2
Entrant + Composer: Peter McConnell at Double Fine Productions, California
Lyrics: Tim Schafer
Game Publisher: Microsoft
Madrid Noir
Entrant + Composer: Carlos Rodriguez Rodriguez at Season3 Audio, Austria
Game Publisher: Astrea
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
Entrant: Richard Jacques, London
Composer: Richard Jacques (Original Score) | Steve Szczepkowski + Yohann Boudreault (Original “Star-Lord” Tracks)
Game Publisher: Square Enix
Return to Empire
Entrant + Game Developer: TiMi Studios, Shanghai
Composers: Stephen Rippy, Laurent Courbier, Chris Wirtz, Armin Haas, Matthias Wolf + Igor Nemirovsky
Game Publisher: Tencent Games
Card Shark
Entrant + Composer: Andrea Boccadoro at Nerial, London
Game Publisher: Devolver Digital
Arena of Valor
Entrant + Game Developer: TiMi Studios, Shanghai
Composer: Yang Lee
Best Sound Design in Gaming Finalists:
Horizon: Forbidden West
Entrant: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sound Team: Anton Woldhek, Jacopo Consonni, Lovisa Bergdahl, Nick van Kleef, Pinar Temiz, Arjen Schut, George Vlad, Gijs Driesenaar, Jonathan Howe, Lewis James, Ramon Kerstens, Ruben Bergshoeff, Casey Slocum, Dennis Bestafka, Safar Bake, Jon Rook, Justin E. Bell, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Andres Herrera, Maria Rascon, TJ Schauer, David Goll, Derrick Espino, Michael Kent, Blake Collins, Joanna Fang, Ash Read, Ben Pantelis, Lewis Everest, Lewis Barn, Fabio Liutina, Samuel Justice, Eilam Hoffman, Jay Jennings, Robert Kellough, Graham Donnelly, David Whitehead, Tobias Poppe + Michelle Child
Halo Infinite
Entrant: 343 Industries, Microsoft Corporation, Washington
Sound Team: Kyle Fraser, Jomo Kangethe, Robbie Elias, Chase Thompson, Noa Lothian, Daniel Raimo, Pax Helgesen, Nick D’Amato, Gary Spinrad, Michael Leaning, Stefan Rutherford, Mitchell Osias, Bryan O. Watkins, Andrew Lackey, Matthew Wesdock, Laura Taylor, David Farmer, Robert Blake, Adam Boyd, Graham Donnelly, Paul Hackner, John Loranger, Barney Oram, Frank Petreikis, Austin Shannon, Chris Sweetman, Zeke Fenelon, Stephen Brown, Adam Croft, Joshua De Chene, Thornton Prime VI, Kochun Hu, Ben Kersten, Spencer Riedel, Joshua Bandy, Monet Gardiner + Peter Von Sturmer
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Entrant: Frontier Developments, UK
Head of Audio: Jim Croft
Senior Audio Producer: Alex Vincent
Dialogue Manager: James Stant
Audio Lead: Duncan MacKinnon
Senior Audio Designers: Valentin Goellner, Michael Maidment, James Stant, Dylan Vadamootoo
Audio Designers: Henry Flewitt, Matthew Mainprize
Additional Audio Designers: Pablo Canas, Jim Croft, Matthew Florianz, Ben Scholey, Ross Stack, Sound Out Studios, Matteo Tummino
The Quarry
Entrant + Developer: Supermassive Games, UK
Sound Designers: Adele Cutting, Chris Jolley, Lewis Thompson, Greg Lester, Wilfried Nass, Chris Randle, Morgan Carparelli, Alison Bown, Dan Meadowcroft
Total War: Warhammer III
Entrant + Developer: Creative Assembly, UK
Sound Designers: Peter Tolnay, Tom McCaren, David Osternacher, Valentin Gollner, Aaron Holland, Liam Price, Yavor Lazov, Alex Hynes, Christopher Quinn, Juuso Tolonen, Matthew Bradley, Josh Croft, Matt McCamley, Tony Gibson + Lewis Todd
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Echoes of the Blood War DLC
Entrant + Sound: Vibe Avenue, Montreal
Developer: Tuque Games
Best Original Composition in a Gaming Trailer / Promo Finalists:
Far Cry 6 – Title Sequence Cinematic
Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris
Composer: Pedro Bromfman
İYİ GECELER – Fade Agent Trailer // VALORANT
Entrant: BMG, London
Composers: Or Kribos, Itay Steinberg, Harel Tsemah + Itamar Carmel
Music Producers: Brad Marrapodi + Allen Mattox
Minecraft Legends
Entrant: Lionshead Entertainment, Vancouver
Composer: Crispin Hands
Trailer House: Bsmart
DEATHLOOP – Pitch Black
Entrant: Zenimax Europe, London
Composition: Sencit
Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Developers: Arkane Lyon
Far Cry 6: Chicharrón Run – Cinematic TV Commercial
Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris
Composers: Mr Viktor & DDB Paris (Cédric Boit + Clément Reynaud)
Music Producer: Marine Cremer
DEATHLOOP – Down the Rabbit Hole
Entrant: Zenimax Europe, London
Composition: Sencit
Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Developers: Arkane Lyon
Best Sound Design in a Gaming Trailer / Promo Finalists:
Valorant
Entrant + Sound Design: Factory Studios, London
Sound Designer: Phil Bolland
Producer: Louise Allen
Game Company: Riot Games
F1 Manager 2022 – Announcement Trailer
Entrant + Game Developer: Frontier Developments plc, UK
Sound Designer: Jamie Lewis
Producers: Alex Vincent + Alex Modolo
Trailer House: Goodbye Kansas
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ‘Ultimate Team’
Entrant + Supervising Sound Editor: James Cobbold at Machine, London
Sound Designers: James Cobbold, Nigel Manington + Gez Lloyd
Producer: Ghazal Zargar Elahi
Far Cry 6 ‘Chicharrón Run’
Entrant + Sound Design: Alex Bingham at Machine, London
Producer: Ghazal Zargar Elahi
BEATz Go Boom
Entrant + Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Mark Hellaby at 750mph, London
Producers: Martin Critchley + Olivia Ray
EVE Online | The Minmatar Republic
Entrants + Sound Design: Magnus Arwenhed, Dougie Brown + Max Juras at Makewaves Audio, Stockholm
Producer: Dougie Brown
Game Developer: CCP Games
“The Music+Sound Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the essential role that both music and sound design play in gaming and the rest of the media. We’re here to champion the talent and skill of composers and sound teams, creating an opportunity for them to be truly acknowledged for what they have achieved,” said Emma Maguire, Awards’ Director.
“The enthusiasm and support of The Music+Sound Awards’ community continues to overwhelm us. This year was extremely competitive, with a record number of entries – many from familiar faces but many also from exciting newcomers. We love that our community is growing globally so much, year on year. A very well deserved congratulations and good luck to all the 2022 finalists!”
The winners of 2022’s The Music+Sound Awards will be announced on October 13, 2022 at 4PM GMT. You’ll be able to find out who won on The Music+Sound Awards’ official Twitter account, or on the awards show’s website soon after.