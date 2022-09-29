The Music+Sound Awards has announced its gaming finalists

Share Facebook

The Music+Sound Awards has announced its list of finalists for this year’s edition of their annual international competition. The contest celebrates the accomplishments and efforts of those working in music and sound within visual mediums like gaming, TV and film.

For this year’s show, an expert panel including the likes of Jesper Kyd (Assassin’s Creed), Brian D’Oliveira (Resident Evil VII), Chuck Doud (God of War), Jack Wall (Call of Duty Black Ops II), Jerry Berlongieri (Spider Man: Miles Morales) and Julian Samal (League of Legends) pared down a lengthy list of nominees to the following finalists, a selection of which you can see below:

Best Original Composition in Gaming Finalists:

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye

Entrant + Composer: Andrew Prahlow, Los Angeles

Game Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Horizon Forbidden West

Entrant + Game Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California

Composers: Kerry Ryan, Joris De Man, Niels van der Leest, Oleksa Lozowchuk + The Flight

Music Producers: Jan van de Laar, Duncan Smith + James Marshall

Psychonauts 2

Entrant + Composer: Peter McConnell at Double Fine Productions, California

Lyrics: Tim Schafer

Game Publisher: Microsoft

Madrid Noir

Entrant + Composer: Carlos Rodriguez Rodriguez at Season3 Audio, Austria

Game Publisher: Astrea

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Entrant: Richard Jacques, London

Composer: Richard Jacques (Original Score) | Steve Szczepkowski + Yohann Boudreault (Original “Star-Lord” Tracks)

Game Publisher: Square Enix

Return to Empire

Entrant + Game Developer: TiMi Studios, Shanghai

Composers: Stephen Rippy, Laurent Courbier, Chris Wirtz, Armin Haas, Matthias Wolf + Igor Nemirovsky

Game Publisher: Tencent Games

Card Shark

Entrant + Composer: Andrea Boccadoro at Nerial, London

Game Publisher: Devolver Digital

Arena of Valor

Entrant + Game Developer: TiMi Studios, Shanghai

Composer: Yang Lee

Best Sound Design in Gaming Finalists:

Horizon: Forbidden West

Entrant: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sound Team: Anton Woldhek, Jacopo Consonni, Lovisa Bergdahl, Nick van Kleef, Pinar Temiz, Arjen Schut, George Vlad, Gijs Driesenaar, Jonathan Howe, Lewis James, Ramon Kerstens, Ruben Bergshoeff, Casey Slocum, Dennis Bestafka, Safar Bake, Jon Rook, Justin E. Bell, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Andres Herrera, Maria Rascon, TJ Schauer, David Goll, Derrick Espino, Michael Kent, Blake Collins, Joanna Fang, Ash Read, Ben Pantelis, Lewis Everest, Lewis Barn, Fabio Liutina, Samuel Justice, Eilam Hoffman, Jay Jennings, Robert Kellough, Graham Donnelly, David Whitehead, Tobias Poppe + Michelle Child

Halo Infinite

Entrant: 343 Industries, Microsoft Corporation, Washington

Sound Team: Kyle Fraser, Jomo Kangethe, Robbie Elias, Chase Thompson, Noa Lothian, Daniel Raimo, Pax Helgesen, Nick D’Amato, Gary Spinrad, Michael Leaning, Stefan Rutherford, Mitchell Osias, Bryan O. Watkins, Andrew Lackey, Matthew Wesdock, Laura Taylor, David Farmer, Robert Blake, Adam Boyd, Graham Donnelly, Paul Hackner, John Loranger, Barney Oram, Frank Petreikis, Austin Shannon, Chris Sweetman, Zeke Fenelon, Stephen Brown, Adam Croft, Joshua De Chene, Thornton Prime VI, Kochun Hu, Ben Kersten, Spencer Riedel, Joshua Bandy, Monet Gardiner + Peter Von Sturmer

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Entrant: Frontier Developments, UK

Head of Audio: Jim Croft

Senior Audio Producer: Alex Vincent

Dialogue Manager: James Stant

Audio Lead: Duncan MacKinnon

Senior Audio Designers: Valentin Goellner, Michael Maidment, James Stant, Dylan Vadamootoo

Audio Designers: Henry Flewitt, Matthew Mainprize

Additional Audio Designers: Pablo Canas, Jim Croft, Matthew Florianz, Ben Scholey, Ross Stack, Sound Out Studios, Matteo Tummino

The Quarry

Entrant + Developer: Supermassive Games, UK

Sound Designers: Adele Cutting, Chris Jolley, Lewis Thompson, Greg Lester, Wilfried Nass, Chris Randle, Morgan Carparelli, Alison Bown, Dan Meadowcroft

Total War: Warhammer III

Entrant + Developer: Creative Assembly, UK

Sound Designers: Peter Tolnay, Tom McCaren, David Osternacher, Valentin Gollner, Aaron Holland, Liam Price, Yavor Lazov, Alex Hynes, Christopher Quinn, Juuso Tolonen, Matthew Bradley, Josh Croft, Matt McCamley, Tony Gibson + Lewis Todd

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Echoes of the Blood War DLC

Entrant + Sound: Vibe Avenue, Montreal

Developer: Tuque Games

Best Original Composition in a Gaming Trailer / Promo Finalists:

Far Cry 6 – Title Sequence Cinematic

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

Composer: Pedro Bromfman

İYİ GECELER – Fade Agent Trailer // VALORANT

Entrant: BMG, London

Composers: Or Kribos, Itay Steinberg, Harel Tsemah + Itamar Carmel

Music Producers: Brad Marrapodi + Allen Mattox

Minecraft Legends

Entrant: Lionshead Entertainment, Vancouver

Composer: Crispin Hands

Trailer House: Bsmart

DEATHLOOP – Pitch Black

Entrant: Zenimax Europe, London

Composition: Sencit

Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developers: Arkane Lyon

Far Cry 6: Chicharrón Run – Cinematic TV Commercial

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

Composers: Mr Viktor & DDB Paris (Cédric Boit + Clément Reynaud)

Music Producer: Marine Cremer

DEATHLOOP – Down the Rabbit Hole

Entrant: Zenimax Europe, London

Composition: Sencit

Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developers: Arkane Lyon

Best Sound Design in a Gaming Trailer / Promo Finalists:

Valorant

Entrant + Sound Design: Factory Studios, London

Sound Designer: Phil Bolland

Producer: Louise Allen

Game Company: Riot Games

F1 Manager 2022 – Announcement Trailer

Entrant + Game Developer: Frontier Developments plc, UK

Sound Designer: Jamie Lewis

Producers: Alex Vincent + Alex Modolo

Trailer House: Goodbye Kansas

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ‘Ultimate Team’

Entrant + Supervising Sound Editor: James Cobbold at Machine, London

Sound Designers: James Cobbold, Nigel Manington + Gez Lloyd

Producer: Ghazal Zargar Elahi

Far Cry 6 ‘Chicharrón Run’

Entrant + Sound Design: Alex Bingham at Machine, London

Producer: Ghazal Zargar Elahi

BEATz Go Boom

Entrant + Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Mark Hellaby at 750mph, London

Producers: Martin Critchley + Olivia Ray

EVE Online | The Minmatar Republic

Entrants + Sound Design: Magnus Arwenhed, Dougie Brown + Max Juras at Makewaves Audio, Stockholm

Producer: Dougie Brown

Game Developer: CCP Games

“The Music+Sound Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the essential role that both music and sound design play in gaming and the rest of the media. We’re here to champion the talent and skill of composers and sound teams, creating an opportunity for them to be truly acknowledged for what they have achieved,” said Emma Maguire, Awards’ Director.

“The enthusiasm and support of The Music+Sound Awards’ community continues to overwhelm us. This year was extremely competitive, with a record number of entries – many from familiar faces but many also from exciting newcomers. We love that our community is growing globally so much, year on year. A very well deserved congratulations and good luck to all the 2022 finalists!”

The winners of 2022’s The Music+Sound Awards will be announced on October 13, 2022 at 4PM GMT. You’ll be able to find out who won on The Music+Sound Awards’ official Twitter account, or on the awards show’s website soon after.