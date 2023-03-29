The National Videogame Museum has announced an Easter Eggs-travaganza

Share Facebook

The National Videogame Museum has announced new activities and exhibitions that will be open to the public this Easter.

Between April 1, 2023 and April 16, 2023, visitors on weekdays to the NVM will be able to attend a varied range of educational workshops and other learning activities, some of which are based on the hand drawn map of Fantasy World Dizzy, which has been featured in the popular The Art of Play Exhibition at the museum since October last year.

Those in attendance will also be able to use arts, crafts and code on a BBC Micro:Bit to try and create their own virtual pets, which are reminiscent of the egg-shaped Tamagotchi V-Pet that was all the rage back in the 1990s.

As well as that, two of The Oliver Twins best video game titles will be available to play at the museum for the first time in the ‘Dizzy Corner’. One of which is the previously mentioned Fantasy World Dizzy (Dizzy 3), which was first released on the ZX Spectrum in 1989, and the other is 1991’s Fantastic Dizzy for SEGA Mega Drive.

While they’re there, visitors can (and should) also check out the museum’s physical collection of many other Dizzy games, some of which are preserved on previously archived cassette tapes that are a format youngsters might never have even seen before.

“Our exciting programme of learning activities has something fun for all the family to get involved with, enhancing the overall experience of your visit to the National Videogame Museum,” said Stacey Jubb, head of learning at the National Videogame Museum.

If you’d like to find out more, or even book a visit to the Easter Eggs-travaganza, you can do that here.