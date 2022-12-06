The National Videogame Museum launches “Secret Santa” Christmas Appeal

Share Facebook

The National Videogame Museum has launched a new “Secret Santa” campaign to let people donate so that people who may not otherwise be able to afford it can come visit its exhibits.

It is hoped that the campaign will break down the barriers of museum entry, as well as fund outreach work with local charity partners and schools for their award-winning educational programmes.

In 2022, the NVM ran multiple of these programmes including Next Level, which enabled women of colour aged between 18-25 to get into game development, as well as the public education campaign Games Careers Week, and more.

“Our museum receives no core funding and we rely on admissions to keep our doors open. I hope that someday we will have sufficient funding to provide admission to everyone wishing to visit.” said Cat Powell, Director of Visitor Experience. “Until then, this pay it forward campaign will allow the generosity of our community to provide everyone with this opportunity to explore our fabulous museum and allow us to meet our ambition to transform lives through video games.”

How Donations Help:

£9 would fund entry for one child

£36 would fund entry for one family

£270 would fund entry for one school group

£850 would support one week of school holiday activity for families

£8,000 would fund Games Careers Week for 1,500 people

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do it on The National Videogame Museum’s JustGiving page, which can be found here.