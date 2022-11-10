The October/November issue of MCV/DEVELOP is online now! Inside: the 30 Under 30, Keywords Studios, PlayStation’s Shuhei Yoshida, Returnal and more!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

There’s a new issue of MCV/DEVELOP arriving in homes and offices this morning, but you can read the entire issue online right here for free – lucky you!

In the highly anticipated (and definitely not at all delayed, aka perfectly timed) issue #983, Richie Shoemaker meets with Bertrand Bodson from Keywords Studios, and the pair discuss his future plans to make the massive video game industry services company even bigger.

Issue #983 also contains the big in-print reveal of the MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 2022 cohort, which includes a short profile on each and every one of the industry’s best and brightest young people featured within.

On top of that, we’ve got the next bit of The Building of Bastion to share with you (you can check out the first part here), as this time Richie sits down with the present day staff of the company to discuss their more recent history.

He’s also had a chat with The Callisto Protocol’s Glen Schofield about the latest horror franchise to make us want to hide behind the sofa, and checked in with Marvelous Europe on their dreams of being “the sexiest unsexy publisher”.

Amiqus’ Liz Prince is back with another Debugging D&I. This time she’s talking to Into Games’ head of partnerships & development Brandon Cole and volunteers lead Katie Millar about supporting young people from low-income backgrounds, and more.

Vince on the other hand has been roaming around London. While he was there, he met up with Shuhei Yoshida, who talked to him about the Independent Developer Initiative at PlayStation.

He also visited the new Sharkmob office building and asked managing director James Dobrowski all about what it would do for the company, and spoke to Housemarque’s Harry Krueger about what it was like to develop cosmic-horror-action game Returnal for the latest of our When We Made features.

As usual we’ve also included the usual pages on hires and moves, industry spotlights and sage words of wisdom from The Final Boss, who this month is DI4D’s CEO and co-founder Colin Urquhart.

Like the sound of all that? Then you should subscribe!