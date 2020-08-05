“The past year has seen a significant step change in the acknowledgement and recognition that games needs to do much more to address Diversity & Inclusion” – Women in Games Awards sponsor Amiqus on the push for change in the industry

We don’t know about you, but we’re counting down the days to the Women in Games Awards 2020, taking place on the 25th of November.

We always welcome the opportunity to come together to celebrate the excellent work from the women in our industry – but perhaps this year more than ever, we want to have an evening worth celebrating.

Because it is certainly been a difficult year. From depressingly old and persistent issues of harassment in the industry, to the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic that has turned all of our lives upside down, we can’t wait to be able to gather together again, and push for even more positive change.

Still, the industry does (at least seems to) acknowledge that it is time for change. It’s a change in itself that Amiqus, Businesswoman of the Year award sponsor at the Women in Games Awards 2020, recognises too.

“The past year has seen a significant step change in the acknowledgement and recognition that games needs to do much more to address Diversity & Inclusion” said Amiqus’ Liz Prince. “From the publishing of Ukie’s Diversity Census results to the revelations (sadly, still emerging) of harassment within studios large and small – as an industry, we simply cannot deny that we have a long way to go when it comes to diversity and inclusivity.

“Initiatives like our own G Into Gaming, the Women in Games organisation and more are working hard to help companies to improve their positions when it comes to diversity, but crucially to also demonstrate why it is so important.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, it’s been as important as ever to ensure that this issue remains at the forefront. Women have been disproportionately impacted by the need to juggle working from home with childcare or other caring responsibilities, and it may be some time before things change.

“So the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the women who are blazing a trail in the industry. Events like this play an incredibly important role in showcasing the amazing female talent that exists in the industry today – and hopefully inspiring the female talent of tomorrow.

“We’re delighted to support the Awards and look forward to the event later this year.”

Nominations for the Women in Games Awards 2020 are open now. If you would like to nominate the hard work of your colleagues, or your own achievements, please head to our Women in Games Awards website to make your voice heard.