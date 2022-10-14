The Scottish Game Awards has announced its nominees

Nominations have been announced for the first-ever Scottish Games Awards.
The show will take place at the Malmaison in Dundee on October 27, 2022 as part of Scottish Games Week, and will celebrate achievements in several categories including Art and Animation, Audio, Best Small Budget Game, Best Big Budget Game, and more.
The winners will be decided by an expert judging panel chaired by Chris Scullion, made up of Brian Baird (Bethesda Games Studios Austin), Joe Donnelly (GamesRadar+), Alisdair Gunn (Glasgow City Innovation District), Steven Hamill (Scottish Edge), Keza MacDonald (The Guardian), Jim Trinca (games journalist) and Jo Twist (UKIE).
The full longlist of award nominees is as follows:
Art and Animation
- Just Take Your Left (Mehrdad Rezaei)
- Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)
- Galaxy Fight Club (Interference Pattern)
- Train Sim World 2: Island Line 2022 (Rivet Games)
- Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)
Audio
- SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)
- Train Sim World 2: Island Line 2022 (Rivet Games)
- A Bonnie Odyssey (Astrodreamer Studio)
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (Blazing Griffin)
- Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)
Best Educational Programme
- Glasgow Caledonian University: 3D Art and Animation
- University of the West of Scotland Games Development Programme
- Robert Burns’ Farm at Ellisland in Minecraft
- Dundee & Angus College: HN Games Development
- Glasgow School of Art: MSc Visualisation
Best Educator
- Daisy Abbott
- Dr Thomas Methven
- Jane Draycott
- Erin Hughes
- Dr Lynn Love
Best Large-Budget Game
- From the Depths (Brilliant Skies Ltd.)
- Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)
- Mystery Match Village (Outplay Entertainment Ltd)
- Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)
- Island Saver (Stormcloud)
Best Small-Budget Game
- Temple of Snek (Aetheric Games)
- The Black Iris (Jamie Ferguson)
- SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)
- The Baby in Yellow (Team Terrible)
- Ultimate Supremacy (GameExplosion)
Creativity
- SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)
- Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)
- Playhead (Lowtek Games)
- Temple of Snek (Aetheric Games)
- Strange Sickness (Common Profyt Games)
Diversity Champion
- Joanne Lacey
- Searra Dodds
- Tanya Laird
- Lauren Aitken
- Charly Harbord
Lifetime Achievement
- Colin Anderson
- Tanya Laird
- Stuart Martin
- Dave Jones
- Chris Sawyer
Stewart Gilray Award (Community Spirit)
- Malath Abbas
- Colin Macdonald
- Colin Anderson
- Dr Amanda Ford
- Paddy Burns
Technical Achievement
- Conquest.eth (Etherplay)
- Monstrum 2 (Team Junkfish)
- Ultimate Supremacy (GameExplosion)
- A Bonnie Odyssey (Astrodreamer Studio)
- From the Depths (Brilliant Skies Ltd.)
Tools and Technology
“As the founder and director of the Scottish Games Network, I am lucky enough to see on a daily basis, the incredible work being carried out in Scotland and meet the people, the pioneers and the games which are shaping the future of the games ecosystem.” said Brian Baglow, Director of Scottish Games Week.
“However, not every game – or person – doing this work gets the visibility they need or deserve. The Scottish Games Awards are designed to address this and showcase the people, the organisations and the games which make Scotland such a wonderful place to create, publish, teach, learn, love (or even play) games. We were thrilled to get such a wide range of entries and such a high level of excellence across each of the categories. I don’t envy the judges trying to select the winners from such a superb range of entries. Good luck to every entrant!”
If you’d like to attend The Scottish Game Awards, tickets are on sale now at Citizen Ticket.