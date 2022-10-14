The Scottish Game Awards has announced its nominees

Share Facebook

Nominations have been announced for the first-ever Scottish Games Awards.

The show will take place at the Malmaison in Dundee on October 27, 2022 as part of Scottish Games Week, and will celebrate achievements in several categories including Art and Animation, Audio, Best Small Budget Game, Best Big Budget Game, and more.

The winners will be decided by an expert judging panel chaired by Chris Scullion, made up of Brian Baird (Bethesda Games Studios Austin), Joe Donnelly (GamesRadar+), Alisdair Gunn (Glasgow City Innovation District), Steven Hamill (Scottish Edge), Keza MacDonald (The Guardian), Jim Trinca (games journalist) and Jo Twist (UKIE).

The full longlist of award nominees is as follows:

Art and Animation

Audio

Best Educational Programme

Best Educator

Daisy Abbott

Dr Thomas Methven

Jane Draycott

Erin Hughes

Dr Lynn Love

Best Large-Budget Game

Best Small-Budget Game

Creativity

Diversity Champion

Joanne Lacey

Searra Dodds

Tanya Laird

Lauren Aitken

Charly Harbord

Lifetime Achievement

Colin Anderson

Tanya Laird

Stuart Martin

Dave Jones

Chris Sawyer

Stewart Gilray Award (Community Spirit)

Malath Abbas

Colin Macdonald

Colin Anderson

Dr Amanda Ford

Paddy Burns

Technical Achievement

Tools and Technology

“As the founder and director of the Scottish Games Network, I am lucky enough to see on a daily basis, the incredible work being carried out in Scotland and meet the people, the pioneers and the games which are shaping the future of the games ecosystem.” said Brian Baglow, Director of Scottish Games Week.

“However, not every game – or person – doing this work gets the visibility they need or deserve. The Scottish Games Awards are designed to address this and showcase the people, the organisations and the games which make Scotland such a wonderful place to create, publish, teach, learn, love (or even play) games. We were thrilled to get such a wide range of entries and such a high level of excellence across each of the categories. I don’t envy the judges trying to select the winners from such a superb range of entries. Good luck to every entrant!”

If you’d like to attend The Scottish Game Awards, tickets are on sale now at Citizen Ticket.