The Sumo Digital Academy apprenticeship is now accepting 2023 applications

If you’re a graduate hoping to break into the games industry, you’ll be happy to know that applications for the Sumo Digital Academy 2023 apprenticeship programme are now open.

The Sumo Digital Academy programme, which is the first in the UK to offer a programming course recognised by the UK government and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, was founded in 2020 to create an alternative path into the games industry. It follows the Level 7 Game Programmer Apprenticeship Specification, which the company co-developed.

“Over the last two years, the Sumo Digital Academy has been helping interns and apprentices prepare for a career in the games industry through practical, technical training and development,” said Dr Jacob Habgood, Director of Education Partnerships at Sumo Digital. “We’re excited to open our programme to new applicants again and discover more of the amazing, untapped talent.”

The Sumo Digital Academy has seen all of its graduates gain full-time employment with Sumo Digital after taking part in the programme. Alongside the Games Programming Apprenticeship at Sumo Digital Academy, Sumo also offers a Diversity Internship Training Programme that provides training and mentoring opportunities to those from under-represented backgrounds in the games industry.

If you are interested in applying for the 2023 Apprenticeship Programme, you can find all of the information you need over on the Sumo Academy website.