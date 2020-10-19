The UK games industry is expanding at the fastest rate ever recorded, says TIGA

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

New research from TIGA shows that not only did the UK games sector grow to record levels in 2019-20, but did so at the fastest rate seen since the research began in 2007.

The UK’s game developer headcount grew to 16,836 by April 2020, an annual growth of 12.2 per cent – the fastest recorded since research began. Additionally, the total games development workforce, including contractors, grew from 16,532 to 18,279, a record high.

The total number of jobs indirectly supported by studios rose from 26,241 to 30,781, while the total studio population grew from 812 to 1,041.

The combined direct and indirect tax revenues generated by the UK games industry are estimated to have increased from £747 million to £907 million, and annual investment by studios rose from £818 million to £993 million.

Finally, the game development sector’s annual contribution to UK Gross Domestic Product increased from £1.8 billion to £2.2 billion

However, TIGA points out that many studios still struggle to access finance and skilled staff, calling on the Government to address these challenges so the sector can grow even faster.

“A number of forces are driving growth in our industry” said TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson, OBE. “Firstly, the UK is one of the finest games development centres globally, with outstanding small, medium and large studios creating content that sell all over the world. The industry is supported by many excellent universities which educate and prepare highly skilled graduates for work in the sector.

“Secondly, the global market for video games is growing. There is strong consumer demand for mobile, PC and console games, which in turn is helping to drive growth in the UK video games sector. For example, research from Unity comparing global mobile and PC games usage for the period Jan-May 2020 with the equivalent period in 2019 showed a 46 per cent increase in daily PC gaming and a 17 per cent increase in daily mobile gaming during the lockdown.

“Thirdly, Video Games Tax Relief (VGTR) is enabling our sector to grow strongly. TIGA played a critical role in the long battle to win VGTR, which effectively reduces the cost and risk of games development and is incentivising investment and job creation in the games industry. There is a clear connection between the introduction of VGTR and employment growth in the UK games development sector. The UK games industry declined by an annual average of 3.1 per cent between 2008 and 2011, before VGTR existed. Since VGTR has been available, the average annual growth rate has been 8.9 per cent.

“The sector still faces significant challenges, particularly with respect in access to finance and in access to highly skilled people. Many studios continue to struggle to scale-up: 73 per cent of the UK’s studio population are micro studios (i.e. studios with four or fewer full-time staff). Many studios close down: over the last ten years, 40 per cent of all the studios that existed have closed.

“We should retain and enhance Video Games Tax Relief to encourage investment into the sector. We should introduce a Video Games Investment Fund and strengthen the UK Games Fund to improve access to finance. We should continue to strengthen industry-university links, enhance skils and training and enable UK games companies to recruit highly skilled workers from the EU and beyond. This will enble our sector to increase employment, increase investment and increase exports.”

““As our economy recovers, we need to play to our strengths and invest in those sectors of the economy where we have a comparative advantage like the video games industry” added Jason Kingsley OBE, TIGA Chairman and CEO and Creative Director at Rebellion. “We can reinforce our success by retaining and enhancing Video Games Tax Relief, establishing a Video Games Investment Fund to improve studios’ access to finance, continuing to strengthen education and skills and enabling studios to access highly skilled people from overseas.”