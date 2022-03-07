The winners of the 2022 MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

On the evening of March 4th the eighth annual MCV/DEVELOP Women In Games Awards were held, celebrating the female talent in the UK games industry. Hosted by arts and entertainment presenter Elle Osili-Wood (a past winner, as well as a veteran of the 2020 ceremony), the evening saw sponsors, supporters, finalists and their guests descend on Waterloo’s 26 Leake Street venue (previously visited for last year’s IRL Awards), in the hope of finding out who would be going home with one of 13 coveted trophies.

While we await the photos documenting the anguish and the ecstasy that separated winners from losers (they were all winners, of course), we figured it only right to provide a lasting record of all those shortlisted for an award this year.

Our thanks go to those listed, the hundreds that nominated them, and our panel of industry judges that took the time to pore over the testimonials to eventually decide the winners.

Congratulations one and all!

CREATIVE IMPACT sponsored by VIRTUOS

Finalists: Charlie Bowater (Atomhawk), Anouk Debruyne (Jagex), Niamh Houston (aka Chipzel), Elly Marshall (Slightly Mad Studios), Hannah Waring (Lab42)

Winner: Ranj Vekaria (Curve Games)

DEVELOPMENT IMPACT

Finalists: Jemma Harris (Sumo Digital), Xu He (Netspeak Games), Anna Marsh (Firesprite), Simone McDermott (Ripstone), Catarina Martins (Supermassive Games)

Winner: Ruth Anna Caulcott-Cooper (The Chinese Room)

TECHNICAL INNOVATION

Finalists: Kirsty Fraser (Third Kind Games), Jo Haslam (Snap Finger Click), France Quiquere (Sumo Leamington), Andria Warren (Rare)

Winner: Maria Laura Scuri (FACEIT)

JOURNALISM IMPACT

Finalists: Alice Bell (Rock Paper Shotgun), Sophie Brugmann (Womenize! Inspiring Stories), Kate Gray (Nintendo Life), Aimee Hart (Gayming Magazine), Vic Hood (Tech Radar), Keza Macdonald (The Guardian)

Winner: Marie Dealessandri (GamesIndustry.biz)

EDUCATIONAL IMPACT sponsored by CREATIVE ASSEMBLY

Finalists: Ruth Falconer (Abertay University), Bobbie Fletcher (University of Northampton), Rosalie Hoskins (Into Games), Robin Milton (Norwich University of the Arts), Sharon Tolaini Sage (Women in Games)

Winner: Shahneila Saeed (Ukie / Digital Schoolhouse)

ESPORTS IMPACT

Finalists: Catherine Bygrave (Gfinity), Caz Lacey (CAA), Rachel Rakowski (Logitech), Becky Wright (National Student Esports)

Winner: Morgan Ashurst (British Esports Association)

COMMS IMPACT

Finalists: Gemma Cooper (Media Molecule), Amy Ellison (Koch Media), Livvy Garner (Ubisoft), Becky Mullen (Bastion), Sarah Wellock (Sega / Atlus)

Winner: Sola Kasali (Electronic Arts)

IN-HOUSE HR AND RECRUITMENT IMPACT

Finalists: Alison Clark (Outplay Entertainment), Danielle Davis (NaturalMotion / Zynga), Bex Holland (Rocksteady Studios), Sara Machado (Hitmarker), Bernice “Bee” Oshomuvwe (Sony London Studio)

Winner: Kate Lindsay (Splash Damage)

BUSINESS IMPACT sponsored by AMIQUS

Finalists: Sally Blake (Silent Games), Kirsty Endfield (Swipe Right PR), Amelia Lingman (Italic Pig), Tori Miller (Koch Media), MJ Widomska (YRS TRULY)

Winner: Gemma Foster (Dlala Studios)

CAREER MENTOR sponsored by HANGAR 13

Finalists: Gaelle Caballero (Testronic), Suzy Hampson (Lucid Games), Sophie van den Boomen (Rebellion), Arielle Vieira (Electronic Arts), Lizzie Wilding (Dovetail Games)

Winner: Harinder Sangha (Sumo Digital)

GAMES CAMPAIGNER sponsored by OPM

Finalists: Marion M Anh Baxerres (Ubisoft), Jennifer Estaris (Ustwo Games), Nickie Harper-Williams (Many Cats Studios), Karla Reyes (Niantic), Elli Shapiro (Rocksteady Studios)

Winner: Emma Smith (Creative Assembly)

RISING STAR sponsored by Rocksteady

Finalists: Frida Arntsen (Silent Games), Leah Dougherty (Lucid Games), Rach Macpherson (Neonhive), Aisling McElroy (Italic Pig), Tara Naz (Macademia), Catrin Price (Codemasters), Scarlett Sinclair (Hangar 13)

Winner: Millicent Thomas (Ubisoft)

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION sponsored by RARE

Winner: Marie-Claire Isaaman (Women In Games)