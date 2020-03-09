The Wonderful 101 Remastered crowdfunding effort raises $2.25m

Share Facebook

Platinum Games’ The Wonderful 101 Remastered Kickstarter campaign has ended, smashing its modest $50,000 (£38,000) target and securing ¥235,320,528 – that’s $2.2 million / £1.7 million.

Within hours of launching, the campaign had picked up steam and already hit its target, prompting Platinum to add a number of stretch goals, including new side missions. While the stretch goal for two new orchestra re-recordings wasn’t quite fulfilled – the campaign ended on $2.2 million and not the $2.5 million required – donations collected during a celebratory livestream pushed the funding effort over the line (thanks, VG24/7). The recordings will now feature in the game and the official soundtrack.

“We at Platinum Games want to express our heartfelt appreciation for all the warm wishes and support for our Kickstarter for The Wonderful 101: Remastered! We couldn’t have done it without all of you!” the company said on Twitter.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4 on May 19th in North America and May 22th in Europe.

Hideki Kamiya revealed that he lived in his office for four months during the development of The Wonderful 101 in 2013. Responding to fan questions on Twitter, Kamiya admitted he slept in the studio’s meeting room while work continued on the Wii U exclusive title.

Platinum Games has announced its opening a new studio in Tokyo. Staff at the new location – which already employs 15 people and plans to expand to a 100-strong team – are thought to be working on a successor to Hideki Kamiya’s Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101. Along with a brief teaser cinematic, Platinum Games’ SVP and designer Kamiya confirmed the title was currently codenamed Project G.G. and would be “a giant hero-esque title”.