There are only four weeks left until IRL!

We’re now only four weeks away from IRL, MCV/DEVELOP’s very own informal industry get together at 26 Leake Street in London on November 3, 2022. Be sure to get your tickets now if you haven’t got them already!

The party is set to both celebrate the achievements of the industry throughout the year and provide plenty of opportunities for networking. It will see Keywords Studios return as its headline sponsor, alongside event partners like Renaissance PR. There’ll be food, drinks, and hopefully dancing.

Our panel of judges is also hard at work on sorting through the largest number of nominations we’ve ever had for this year’s MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 Awards, which have kindly been sponsored this year by OPMJobs. Our selections of this year’s most successful and passionate young trailblazers will be announced at the show – so be sure not to miss it. 

If you need to purchase a ticket for IRL, you can still do that here on eventbrite.

To purchase tickets in bulk, or to arrange a partnership for IRL, please contact Alex Boucher at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.

