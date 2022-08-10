There are only three days left to submit nominations for the TIGA Awards 2022

The TIGA Awards will return for their 2022 event later this year, and if you’d like to nominate game developers, service providers or educators for awards consideration, there are only three days left to do so. The ability to submit nominations will close at 23:59 on August 12, 2022, so don’t waste any time!
As usual, the awards are split up into those that are exclusively for TIGA members, and those that aren’t. The Business of Games Awards will exclusively for members, and include the categories below:
Business of Games Awards (TIGA members only)
- Game by a Small Studio
- Outstanding Leadership
- Publisher
- Educational Institution
- Engines, Middleware, Tools & Technology
- Best Small Studio
- Best Large Studio
- Legal Services Supplier
- QA and/or Localisation Provider
- Recruitment Agency
- Tax and Accountancy Firm
- Technical Innovation
- Services Provider
- Education Initiative & Talent Development
- Employer of the Year
- Commitment to CSR
- Game of the Year
Don’t lose hope if you’re not a TIGA member, however, as non-TIGA members are still be eligible for the following Game Awards:
Game Awards
- Social Game
- Casual Game
- Educational, Serious or Simulation Game
- Racing Game
- Strategy Game
- Role Playing Game
- Puzzle Game
- Arcade Game
- Creativity in Games
- Heritage in Games
- VR/AR Game
- Diversity Award
- Audio Design
- Visual Design
- Best Game as a Service
The TIGA Awards 2022 shortlists and winners will be chosen from a sizable list of nominees by a panel of industry experts after the deadline. Shortlists to see who has made the final cut for awards consideration are set to be made public in the near-future. The Game of the Year award is an exception to this rule however, and will be decided by those that attend the show in-person.
If you’d like to enter or nominate someone else, you can do that at www.tiga.org/awards.
There are only limited amounts of tickets still available, but if you’d like to book a ticket for the awards ceremony, you can do so here.