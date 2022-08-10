There are only three days left to submit nominations for the TIGA Awards 2022

The TIGA Awards will return for their 2022 event later this year, and if you’d like to nominate game developers, service providers or educators for awards consideration, there are only three days left to do so. The ability to submit nominations will close at 23:59 on August 12, 2022, so don’t waste any time!

As usual, the awards are split up into those that are exclusively for TIGA members, and those that aren’t. The Business of Games Awards will exclusively for members, and include the categories below:

Business of Games Awards (TIGA members only)

Game by a Small Studio

Outstanding Leadership

Publisher

Educational Institution

Engines, Middleware, Tools & Technology

Best Small Studio

Best Large Studio

Legal Services Supplier

QA and/or Localisation Provider

Recruitment Agency

Tax and Accountancy Firm

Technical Innovation

Services Provider

Education Initiative & Talent Development

Employer of the Year

Commitment to CSR

Game of the Year

Don’t lose hope if you’re not a TIGA member, however, as non-TIGA members are still be eligible for the following Game Awards:

Game Awards

Social Game

Casual Game

Educational, Serious or Simulation Game

Racing Game

Strategy Game

Role Playing Game

Puzzle Game

Arcade Game

Creativity in Games

Heritage in Games

VR/AR Game

Diversity Award

Audio Design

Visual Design

Best Game as a Service

The TIGA Awards 2022 shortlists and winners will be chosen from a sizable list of nominees by a panel of industry experts after the deadline. Shortlists to see who has made the final cut for awards consideration are set to be made public in the near-future. The Game of the Year award is an exception to this rule however, and will be decided by those that attend the show in-person.

If you’d like to enter or nominate someone else, you can do that at www.tiga.org/awards.

There are only limited amounts of tickets still available, but if you’d like to book a ticket for the awards ceremony, you can do so here.