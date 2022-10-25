There’s just over one week left until IRL!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

There are only eight days to go before we hold IRL 2022, our informal video games industry celebration.

As a reminder, due to the industrial action on November 3, we’ve had to move the event forward by a day to November 2. We hope that as many of you as possible can still make it, and we look forward to seeing you there at 26 Leake St on Wednesday evening.

A really good party is on the cards, with delicious food, drinking, dancing and fun games like Batak Pro, Strike A Light, Speed of Light and LED Table Football.

IRL is also where we’ll first announce this year’s cohort of the prestigious MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 to the public. If you’re one of the 30 that made the cut, you’ve already been notified, and have hopefully now booked your complimentary ticket to join everyone at the event.

We’re also hosting IRL + Prologue, a coffee and networking event taking place at 2PM that same day. If you’ve been wanting to meet other people in the games industry, or just fancy a good chat and a warm drink, then be sure to come along!

Sponsors for IRL include our headline sponsor Keywords Studios, 30 Under 30 partner OPMjobs, as well as Renaissance PR, Bastion and Raptor PR.

Tickets for both IRL and IRL + Prologue are still able to be purchased over on our website.

If you’d like to ask us about partnering up on IRL, then you should reach out to Alex Boucher via. email over at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.