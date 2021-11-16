Thunderful acquires mobile developer Early Morning Studio

Share Facebook

Thunderful has moved into the mobile space with the acquisition of Early Morning Studio.

Early Morning studio, led by founders Emir Kuljanin and Kristian Andersson, is the developer behind titles such as Vampire’s Fall: Origins, Champions of Avan and the currently in-development Vendir: Plague of Lies.

The Swedish studio was founded in 2010, and has “a passion for creating high quality old-school RPG games without any hand-holding.”

“Early Morning Studio is an exciting company that brings a lot of value to Thunderful,” said Brjánn Sigurgeirsson, CEO of Thunderful Group. “We’re always looking for studios with an established record of putting out great games and Early Morning Studio is a prime example of that. They are a golden nugget on an upward curve – Vampire’s Fall: Origins has been an incredible success, Champions of Avan’ s launch has exceeded expectations and the best is yet to come with their biggest project yet, the in-development Vendir: Plague of Lies.

“We’re excited to be a part of that journey with them. Their mobile expertise will help support us as we continue to grow mobile alongside our console and PC business. Adding their knowledge of how to make engaging free-to-play titles to Thunderful will be a huge advantage in a segment that has a bright future ahead.”

“We’re really excited to be joining Thunderful,” said Early Morning Studio CEO and co-founder Emir Kuljanin. “Having Thunderful’s support gives us the backing we need to realise our creative vision with the exciting mobile projects we have in the works. We’re delighted to be able to draw on their vast knowledge and experience to help us create the best games possible as we continue to develop and self-publish our titles”.