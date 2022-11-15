Thunderful Games acquires Somerville developer Jumpship

Share Facebook

UK indie developer Jumpship has been acquired by Swedish publisher Thunderful Games today for an undisclosed amount. Today also marks the release of the studio’s debut title, a sci-fi adventure game called Somerville.

Limbo and Inside producer Dino Patti and animator Chris Olsen founded Jumpship in Guildford back in 2017 to work on games like Somerville together. Patti won’t be leaving Jumpship after the acquisition, but will also be taking on the duties of a strategic advisor role at Thunderful.

“The level of intrigue that Jumpship has managed to generate for its debut title shows you that this is a team with a deep artistic vision,” said Agostino Simonetta, chief gaming officer at Thunderful Games.

“Adding to our already diverse and accomplished roster of talent under the Thunderful Studios’ umbrella is an important part of our strategy to build strong internal IPs. We look forward to supporting the team at Jumpship to harness their skill for building impactful narrative-driven experiences as they continue to create fantastic titles within the Thunderful family.”