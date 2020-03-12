TIGA responds to the UK Budget 2020

Share Facebook

The Independent Game Developers Association (TIGA) – a trade association representing the UK video games industry – has formally responded to the UK Government’s proposals to help small businesses as detailed in the 2020 Budget.

Last week, the organisation shared in advance its recommendations for the latest budget, which included “retaining and improving” Video Games Tax Relief (VGTR), particularly in light of the UK’s departure from the EU. Now the organisation has responded publicly to the latest measures detailed in the budget announcement.

“Approximately 95 per cent of video games companies are small and micro businesses and there are a number of measures in the Budget that will be helpful to them,” said Dr Richard Wilson OBE, CEO of TIGA. “It is also great to see measures being introduced to improve digital connectivity across the country, and to train the current and emerging workforce in digital skills. The Government’s increased investment in infrastructure and R&D are also positive developments which could help to improve the UK’s productivity performance.

“We will continue to campaign for the introduction of a Games Investment Fund, which would provide pound for pound matched funding, up to a maximum of £500,000, for original game projects. The Games Investment Fund would also provide a commercial mentoring business advisory service, staffed by industry veterans, for games companies that access its grants or loans.

“TIGA will also continue its campaigns to champion Video Games Tax Relief and to ensure that the video games industry has easy access to recruit the best and brightest talent from the EU, EEA and beyond,” he concluded. “As an industry that competes on a global level, we need access to the very best global talent.”

TIGA also recently revealed a new report which collates the experiences of several games companies during company acquisitions and its 5 Principles for Safeguarding Players. The organiser says it devised the principles for “games businesses to follow when operating games in the UK, in order to safeguard players from potential harms” and says they have been designed “to be proportionate, reflecting the fact that a large multimillion pound games business operating a widely used online game will be able to do much more than a small business operating a niche game”.

TIGA’s 5 Principles for Safeguarding Players are themed around protecting children, treating consumers fairly, safeguarding online communities, respecting personal data, and spending and time management.