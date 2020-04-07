TIGA reveals new games industry guide on ‘COVID-19 employment law implications’

Share Facebook

The Independent Game Developers Association (TIGA) – a trade association representing the UK video games industry – has teamed up with law firm Wiggin LLP to produce a guide to COVID-19 employment law implications.

Wiggin LLP – a law firm focusing on digital entertainment and technology – worked with TIGA to provide a summary “of the current legal position in relation to COVID-19 and the implications this has on employment law” based on frequently asked questions from clients and members.

“The guide has chapters on sick pay, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, time off for dependents, home working, and off payroll working rules,” a press release states.

To obtain a copy of the guide, contact TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE at richard.wilson@tiga.org.

In related news, TIGA has extended its deadline to collate feedback on the economic measures put in place by the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

To have your say, fill out the survey here by Wednesday, April 15th, 2020. All responses will be anonymised.

“TIGA exists to support games businesses, particularly at this important time,” the organisation said. “Therefore, we want to hear your views on how COVID-19 could impact your organisation and what help you need from government. Your input will be vital in informing government measures for our industry.”

The coronavirus is affecting games all over the world and in a myriad of ways. In response to the pandemic, E3 2020 has been cancelled, as has GDC and EGX Rezzed – although it subsequently ran as a digital event – and Develop:Brighton 2020 has been postponed to November. Both Mojang and Electronic Arts have cancelled scheduled live events.

Gamescom, however, still opens to proceed as planned. BAFTA revised the format of its recent Games Awards in light of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), too.

Bungie, EA, Nintendo and now Rockstar have all implemented homeworking to minimise staff exposure to the virus whilst Pokémon Go developer Niantic has made changes to the game to enable players to continue participating even whilst in self-isolation. The increase in people working from home and/or self-isolating, however, has put a strain on online services like Xbox Live and Nintendo Switch Online.

A number of publishers have teamed up to create GDC Relief Fund to assist indie devs who may have lost money on paying in advance for the now-cancelled GDC. Sony says it will do “all we can” to support the individuals on the frontlines of battling COVID-19.