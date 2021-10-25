TIGA reveals UK Games Education Awards 2021 winners

Share Facebook

TIGA has revealed the winners of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021.

The awards recognise outstanding students, education providers and best practice, with the winners being recognised in a virtual ceremony.

“The TIGA UK Games Education Awards are all about promoting excellence: excellent students, excellent universities and excellent educational practices. Congratulations to all of our fantastic finalists and especially to our wonderful winners,” said TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE.

“I would like to thank once again our judges, the TIGA team and to all of the universities that strive for excellence by entering our Awards. Thank you also to Creative Assembly, our headline sponsor and to BeautyLabs international, for supporting excellence in skills and learning and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 possible. We look forward to advancing excellence in games education again in 2022.”

“It’s fantastic to see such a high calibre of winners recognised in this year’s awards and we are looking forward to seeing what they achieve next. Through our Legacy Project, we’ll be working with the student and graduate winners, providing expert mentorship and supporting them on their next steps as they further excel in the games industry.”

Winners of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021: