TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launches to outstanding students, education providers and best practice

TIGA has launched the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021, in order to highlight outstanding students, education providers and best practice.

Creative Assembly, who has itself received a number of awards for its education work, is the headline sponsor of the awards. The awards are also supported by BeautyLabs International, a company “pioneering the future of enhanced reality in the beauty and wellness industries.”

The TIGA UK Games Education Awards are currently open for entry, with the closing date on the 28th of July. The winners will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on the 23rd of September.

TIGA’s charity partner for the awards will be The Passage, who provides services that prevent and end homelessness through outreach services, three residential projects, befriending programmes and the UK’s largest Resource Centre. The Passage offers practical support with employment, welfare rights, immigration, and accommodation, as well as tailored advice for mental health or addiction issues and victims of modern slavery.

The award categories are as follows:

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Artist Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Designer Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Programmer Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Production/Enterprise Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Computer Games Technology Outstanding TIGA Post Graduate of the Year Outstanding TIGA BTEC Learner of the Year * TIGA FE College of Year Innovative Teaching Award Excellence in University – Industry Collaboration Excellence in Games Research Best Student Business Diversity Award Creative Assembly Best Student Game 2021

“The UK video games industry depends on a highly skilled workforce and cutting edge research, both of which are provided by higher education,” said Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO. “TIGA now wants to strengthen the relationship between industry and higher education via our TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021. Our Awards will recognise outstanding students, the best education providers, and good practices, such as excellence in diversity.

“The global pandemic has resulted in difficulties for many students in terms of anxiety, loneliness and isolation. The TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 will help to reward and recognise student achievements in what has proven to be a highly challenging year. The pandemic has also created significant challenges for the homeless and so we are pleased to be working with The Passage, our charity partner.

“I would like to thank Creative Assembly, our headline sponsor and BeautyLabs international, for supporting excellence in skills and learning and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 possible. We look forward to announcing the winners of the Awards on 23rd September 2021.”