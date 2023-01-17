Time is running out for nominations for MCV Women in Games 2023!

Vince Pavey

Nominations for the MCV Women in Games 2023 awards show will end later this week.

We need to hear your thoughts on who deserves to receive an award next March in London, so don’t be shy, and be sure to send in your nominations as soon as possible! 

If you want to put a nomination forward, you can do that over on the MCV Women in Games Awards’ official website.

MCV Women in Games 2023 is sponsored by Creative Assembly, Firesprite, Hangar 13, Amiqus, Opmjobs, Supermassive Games, Rocksteady Studios and Electric Square.

If you’d like to enquire about partnering with us on the event, which is taking place on March 2, 2023, you should reach out to alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk

