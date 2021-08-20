TinyBuild acquires Rawmen developer Animal for up to $10.2 million

Share Facebook

TinyBuild has announced that it has acquired Animal, a California-based developer with whom TinyBuild has been working with on their upcoming title Rawmen.

The deal is billed as TinyBuild’s fourth ‘aquihire’ of the year, and will see the company spending up to $10.2 million for Animal over the next three years. Around 30% of that cost will be paid in cash, while the rest is paid in TinyBuild shares should operational targets be met.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Animal, our fourth acquihire this year, as we continue to scale up our ambitions,” said TinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik. “Our experience of working with the studio over the last two years means we know they are going to be a great addition to the TinyBuild family.”

“As a public company, we have an even more powerful platform from which we can deliver on our organic and M&A growth ambitions. Our goal is to expand our position as a leading global developer and publisher, focusing on IP ownership while creating long-term scalable franchises across multiple media formats. In addition, we are looking at a number of other potential acquihires and larger-scale acquisitions to enhance the Company’s strategic and operational position.”

This has been a somewhat busy year for TinyBuild, following its acquisition of Animal. In June, the company announced that it had ‘acquihired’ developer Matt Dabrwoski, the one-man developer/founder/owner of studio Doghelm, and the creator of hit title Streets of Rogue.

Additionally, the company went public this year, with a market value of £340.6 million, following the acquisition of We’re Five Games, Hungry Couch and Moon Moose.