TinyBuild has acquired Bossa Studios’ game IPs for $3 Million

TinyBuild has purchased the exclusive rights to Bossa Studios’ current catalogue of indie games in a deal that “includes an upfront payment of $3 million”. The list of IPs they now own includes Surgeon Simulator, I am Fish and I am Bread.

Bossa Studios will no longer develop for these properties, instead using their new cash to develop brand new experiences while TinyBuild takes over.

“Since early 2022, Bossa has been focused exclusively in the genre of co-op PvE. We have been prototyping a lot, and now find ourselves in full production of titles we are pouring our hearts and souls into.” said Bossa co-founder Henrique Olifiers.

“This brought us to the question of how best to take care of our legacy, our existing games, and how to ensure they have a future of their own. Together with TinyBuild, we found a path that allows Bossa to dedicate its full attention to its new projects, while ensuring Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread and I Am Fish have a new home that understands what makes these games tick as well as we do.”

Bossa’s existing franchises have made $6 million in revenue since 2021. TinyBuild announced that it had made $52.2 million in 2021 alone earlier this year.