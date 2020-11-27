tinyBuild invests $3M in Secret Neighbor developer Hologryph

Share Facebook

Publisher tinyBuild has announced that they have invested $3M into Lviv-based studio Hologryph, the development team behind Secret Neighbor.

This investment grants tinyBuild a majority stake in the studio, and the investment will be used to support a soon to be announced new IP Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.



across PC, Xbox One, PS4, Google Stadia, Android and iOS, and Nintendo Switch.

“This investment strengthens our line-up for next-gen consoles, led by Hello Neighbor 2 and expands upon the laid back culture we’re facilitating within tinyBuild and the in-house studios. I mean, we had our first board meeting within Minecraft” said Alex Nichiporchik, CEO of tinyBuild. “Hologryph will work on a new cross-platform IP that is created with the possibilities of next-gen hardware in mind”.

“Together with Hologryph we have learned how to expand franchises effectively. Hologryph’s team worked closely with us on Party Hard 2 as a co-developer and created Hello Neighbor’s multiplayer spin-off, Secret Neighbor. Now we’re working together on building a brand new, exciting and unique world where players will lose themselves for thousands of hours – with a focus on next-generation consoles”.