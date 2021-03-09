TinyBuild listed on AIM stock exchange with a value of £340m

Share Facebook

TinyBuild today announced that it has joined the London Stock Exchange AIM market under the ticker TBLD. The company is valued at £340m, kaing it the largest US company to ever go public on the market.

The company is best known for its Hello Neighbor series of games. Although with seven development studios and 23 projects in development there’s an awful lot more to it than that. Most recently it has seen big success with Totally Reliable Delivery Service, which has clocked up 14m downloads across all platforms to date.

Three of studios were acquired recently, with We’re Five Games, Hungry Couch and Moon Mouse joining the company. The company is concentrating on titles that have appeal to influencers and their audiences, although that’s quite broad still, from physics-based sandboxes with emergent fun, through to tense stealth titles with lots of hidden secrets to uncover.

The company has also branched out into multimedia with books and an upcoming TV animation series based on Hello Neighbor.

More on all that in our extensive interview with CEO Alex Nichiporchik, which you can read online as of today.

And while we’re here, please take time to enjoy the company’s very cool IPO video.