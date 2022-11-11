Titan and Jagex to team up on RuneScape publishing collaboration

Share Facebook

Titan and Jagex have announced they are going to collaborate on a “multi-platform publishing program” in 2023.

The partnership will see the development of companion material like comics, graphic novels, original fiction, and colouring books based on the video game franchise RuneScape, with the hope that these products from Titan Books and Titan Comics will expand the stories of the swords-and-sorcery fantasy realm of Gielinor into new frontiers.

“We’re excited to be working with Titan to bring new RuneScape stories to fans of the franchise globally through new mediums. Titan are a powerhouse in the world of publishing, and are a perfect partner for Jagex to bring these new stories to life.” said Phil Mansell, CEO of Jagex.

“We have been following the RuneScape IP for many years and are thrilled to now be working with the brilliant and creative team at Jagex,” said Titan’s co-Publishers Vivian Cheung and Nick Landau. “It is always fun to work on a project with such a passionate fan base. We are so excited to be part of the RuneScape community!”