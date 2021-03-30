Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be held online for the second year running

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This year’s Tokyo Game Show will once again be held online, dropping the physical element for the event’s 25th year.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 will take place from September 30th to October 3rd, and will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch and on social media – similar to last year’s event.

However, this year a small physical component will be held for press and influencers, at the show’s usual venue of Chiba’s Makuhari Messe. Journalists and influencers will be invited to play games and interview exhibitors.

Although given the current pandemic, with Japan enforcing strict rules against foreigners entering the country, it seems likely that only Japanese press and influencers will be in attendance.

This is just the latest of major industry events moving online for a second year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Last month E3 dropped its plans to hold a physical event. Other organizations are going forward with plans for ‘hybrid events,’ with a mixture of digital events with smaller-scale physical elements.

This year’s Gamescom is being planned as one such event, with limited tickets being available for its physical element, running from Wednesday, August 25 to Sunday, August 29.