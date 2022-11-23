Top Trumps announces new NFT card set for its #TRENDING range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Top Trumps has announced a new card game set based on non-fungible tokens.

The well-known card game in the UK has in the past covered a wide range of topics, including cars, dinosaurs and popular brands like Star Wars and Marvel.

Top Trumps’ #TRENDING range of game products usually covers current events, popular websites and relevant topics, but this one feels more than a little bit late as the NFT bubble burst earlier this year, with NFT sales experiencing a 92% decline from its peak of 225k sales in September 2021.

The new Top Trumps set The Guide to NFTs puts the spotlight on ‘some of the most iconic collections’ from the craze, including the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Hape Prime, Azuki and the Mekaverse, alongside 26 others found on the NFT marketplace OpenSea.