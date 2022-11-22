Troy Baker and Laura Bailey will host the next Golden Joystick Awards Ceremony

Share Facebook

The next Golden Joystick Awards show will be presented by Laura Bailey and Troy Baker.

Viewers will be able to watch the actors who are well-known for their work in PlayStation horror hit The Last of Us hand out the awards to their winners on November 22, 2022 at 20:00 GMT (12.00 PST, 15.00 EST).

The Golden Joystick Awards are a well-respected and long-running video game awards show, and celebrate the work and growth of the games industry around the world whenever they are held. The upcoming show saw over 3 million votes cast across 18 categories, including the new ‘Best Early Access Launch’ and ‘Best Game Trailer’.

It will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube and on the GamesRadar website. There will also be exclusive trailers for upcoming games, including announcements, should the awards themselves not tickle your fancy.

“So excited to be back hosting the glittering Golden Joystick Awards this year with one of my best buds, Troy Baker.” said Bailey. “The awards recognize over 20 incredible games and creators who have thrilled and entertained us this year, voted for by you! Tune in on November 22 to find out if your favorite will pick up a coveted Golden Joystick!”

If you’d like more information on the show, you can find the Golden Joystick Awards on Facebook.