Try out the Games Industry in Malmö, Sweden for free! (Sauna included… yes really) [Sponsored]

This article was created in collaboration with Invest in Skåne

Try out one of the most thriving game industries in the world and experience the laidback southern Swedish lifestyle for yourself. We offer access to a fully furnished office at the community coworking space Game Habitat DevHub in Malmö. Free of charge. No strings attached. With extra toppings.

Malmö is home to over 70 studios and game developer communities. That’s 4.8 more game studios per capita than in London, or so says Business Insider. The southern gem, which is just a 20-minute train ride from Copenhagen, can boast of around 100 graduates per year from one of the world’s top game developer schools – The Game Assembly. Nordic Game Conference, one of Europe’s most influential conferences, is also hosted in Malmö.

A few big names that might ring a bell with you: Massive – Ubisoft, Tarsier Studios, King, IO Interactive, Paradox and Sharkmob; all have offices in Malmö – and most of them are actively recruiting and looking for collaborations, too.

Oh and also; we take it you’ve heard of Ubisoft’s new Star Wars game? Well, that’s a Malmö baby too.

Malmö isn’t just an amazing gaming hub. It’s also renowned for its life-work balance, laid back lifestyle, international vibe and awesome (and often free) coffee.

So what’s the deal?

Invest in Skåne and Game Habitat in Skåne are happy to offer you a unique opportunity to explore the southernmost part of Sweden and experience its thriving games industry. In a pilot project to increase the awareness and visibility of the games industry cluster in Skåne, we are now offering you the chance to explore this fantastic community.

In 2021, Invest in Skåne partnered up with Game Habitat to further boost the local games industry. We’ve sponsored a fully furnished office at the coworking space DevHub in central Malmö, which is at your disposal – and absolutely free of charge.

You get access to the office for 2-3 persons, flexible co-working solutions and community canteen, meeting rooms and even a sauna!

Besides this you get full support from Invest in Skåne, including networking, setting up meetings with interesting peers within games, benchmarking, and relevant data for your business.

So, are you looking for a place to show off your work? Are you on the lookout for your next project, attending an event or just want to explore the games industry in Skåne? Either way, Skåne is the place for you.

Get in touch with Olof Tedin via olof.tedin@skane.com, business developer for games at Invest in Skåne, and he will tell you more!

Invest in Skåne is the official trade and investment promotion agency for Sweden’s southernmost region Skåne. We help international companies invest and expand in the region, and local companies find international partnerships and grow global sales.

Game Habitat is a community-focused non-profit organization, and the heart of the game industry in southern Sweden.