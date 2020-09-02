Twitch partners with Amazon music to bring on-demand listening to live streaming

Share Facebook

Amazon Music and Twitch have announced a partnership to incorporate Twitch’s live streaming functionality into the Amazon Music app, allowing fans to move seamlessly between live streams and recorded music.

Launching today on iOS and Android, artists across the globe will now be able to connect live with Amazon Music’s more than 55 million customers across all streaming tiers.

“The combination of live streaming, coupled with the on-demand playback of songs on Amazon Music is groundbreaking,” said Ryan Redington, director, Amazon Music. “We’re providing artists with more tools to instantly engage with fans, and this new feature couldn’t arrive at a more crucial time in the industry. More than 1,000 artists have already connected their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch, and this is just day one. Together with Twitch, we’re making it possible for artists across all genres, at all moments of their careers, to harness the social power of live streaming to create more engagement with their recorded catalogue.”

With physical events still cancelled due to the pandemic, the partnership will allow artists to connect with their fans. Smaller artists can also benefit from using Twitch to access a much larger audience.

“Twitch has always been about connecting amazingly talented creators live with fans everywhere,” said Tracy Chan, VP, head of music at Twitch. “That’s why we’re excited to announce the next phase of our ongoing partnership with Amazon Music that unlocks an entirely new world of live music experiences and engagement by connecting Twitch live streams and Amazon’s catalogue of recorded music. Especially now, in a time when traditional venues are closed and tours have been cancelled, musicians are looking for new ways to continue creating, connect with fans, and build community. Twitch has become the place to co-create shared live experiences, and it’s now accessible in-app for Amazon Music’s 55 million customers.”

The partnership also allows artists to integrate Twitch into their release campaigns; creating a virtual stage for festivals and charitable fundraising events; and providing more intimate moments for artist Q&As. For instance, this week The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. will join Amazon Music September 4th at 1PM ET to answer fan questions about their latest album, Imploding the Mirage.