ÜberStrategist is supporting tomorrow’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards!

The long-awaited return of the MCV/DEVELOP Awards is just one day away! We can’t wait to see you all dressed in your finest down at The Brewery in London – Though please don’t judge us, we haven’t worn our suits in a while…

The MCV/DEVELOP Awards are sure to be a fantastic night, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors – Sponsors like ÜberStrategist, who we are proud to have sponsoring the PR Agency of the Year award, the shortlist for which is as follows:

Bastion

Bope PR

Dead Good Media

Honest PR

Indigo Pearl

Renaissance

It’s certainly one of the most hotly-contested categories, with tremendously talented agencies across the board. And while we wait to find out who our deserving winner is, we thought we’d catch up with ÜberStrategist’s chief operating officer Gareth Williams to get his perspective on the night.

“The MCV/DEVELOP awards are an institution in the UK, and we’re delighted to partner with the awards,” says Williams. “While we help our clients tell their stories globally, it’s important to recognise achievement locally, and as our team based in Europe continues to grow, we’re excited to see new faces at this year’s awards, and to reconnect with those we’ve been unable to see throughout the pandemic. The industry has undergone huge changes in the past two years, and events such as these underline the inclusive nature of our business – and that inclusivity is just one of the reasons why we love the work we do within the public relations, marketing, social and community and influencer engagement spheres.”

Of course, with it now being over two years since the last MCV/DEVELOP Awards, there’s going to be a lot of catching up to do, alongside celebrating the winners. Not that Williams is keen to be pulled into guessing who he expects to see taking home the gold tomorrow night.

“The MCV/DEVELOP Awards are about the people, the relationships and rooting for the underdog to take home the gongs. We’re a passionate, connected industry, and we all have our hopes for which companies we’d like to emerge victorious. There are so many unsung heroes among us, and these awards are a chance to recognise excellence. While everyone can’t be a winner on the night, we should celebrate the hard work and success that each and every one of us strives for, in what we all believe is the hardest working industry in entertainment.

“Predictions have become a little more difficult over the years, partly because of new talent coming into the industry, and partly because of the drive to succeed and resurgence of some agencies and service providers over the preceding years. Some of the finest moments at the MCV/DEVELOP Awards aren’t the cheers, but the humility of the winners. We’re hoping there’s a few surprises in hotly contested categories, and that individual awards bring applause so rightly deserved.”