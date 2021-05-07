Ubisoft announces free-to-play entry to The Division franchise

Share Facebook

Ubisoft has announced a new entry to The Division franchise, a free-to-play title called Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland.

Heartland is being developed by Red Storm Entertainment, who also worked on both The Division and its sequel. The free-to-play game will be a standalone experience, releasing on Playstation, Xbox and PC in 2021-22.

Ubisoft also announced intentions to take The Division franchise to mobile, though provided no further details on this.

“In the past 5 years, The Division has grown from a very ambitious project at Ubisoft, to a world-renowned franchise reaching 40 million unique players.” explained Alain Corre, Executive Director of Ubisoft EMEA. “We are very proud of what our teams have accomplished with this franchise and the amazing universe they have created. The potential and depth of this enables us to explore new and exciting content that will please loyal long-term fans of The Division and new ones alike.”

Ubisoft is also expanding The Division’s transmedia offerings, with a previously-announced Netflix film starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, and an upcoming original novel published by Aconyte. The story will be set after the events of The Division 2, and will “explore how the Outbreak affects different regions of the United States as agents fight to secure supply routes.”