Ubisoft announces Ubisoft Quartz, bringing NFTs to Ghost Recon

Ubisoft has joined the NFT craze, and has announced a beta test for Ubisoft Quartz, its new platform for acquiring NFTs.

“Ubisoft Quartz is the first building block in our ambitious vision for developing a true metaverse,” said Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab VP Nicolas Pouard. “And it can’t come to life without overcoming blockchain’s early-form limitations for gaming, including scalability and energy consumption.”

The announcement centred around Ghost Recon Breakpoint, showcasing NFTs tied to in-game cosmetic items, such as weapons and armour.

It seems as if players with NFTs will be easily identifiable in-game, a situation that definitely won’t end in merciless team-killing.

Each NFT will have a serial number that is visible to other players in-game, and can be sold outside of Ubisoft’s platform. Ubisoft will not take transaction fees on these sales.

Banned players meanwhile will be able to sell their NFTs, but will not be able to buy any new ones for the duration of their ban.

Perhaps in a bid to address the environmental concerns of NFTs, Ubisoft noted that their NFTs use the Tezos proof-of-stake blockchain, and claims that each transaction uses the equivalent energy as streaming 30 seconds of video. That’s compared to a year of streaming video for proof-of-work blockchain technology.

Additionally, Ubisoft Quartz will be restricted to players who are over 18.